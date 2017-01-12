Community note: ACE MV, the Rotary Club, and the Chamber of Commerce announce new business track for workforce continuing education on MV

ACE MV is teaming up with the Rotary Club and the Chamber of Commerce to provide a sequenced, annual offering of business and technology classes on the Island. According to a press release, this enhanced program utilizes the best of their experienced faculty and offers a certificate of completion. This initiative has been made possible through financial support from the Permanent Endowment for Martha’s Vineyard. See acemv.org/business-computers or mvy.com for all course offerings in the five-week January-February winter session. Classes start as early as Jan. 23. This winter’s business classes include Business Management Communication, Bookkeeping Basics and Intro to QuickBooks, Excel II, Design Your Website Using WordPress, Legalize It! Structure your Business with the Correct Licenses and Permits, How to write a Business Plan, and Intro to Microsoft Office Suite.