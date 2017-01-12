Court report: Dec. 19, 2016 – Jan. 9, 2017

Dec. 19, 2016

Linda S. Shapiro, Oak Bluffs; DOB 5/15/46, liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Dec. 29, 2016

Donnie L. Richards, Edgartown; DOB 11/1/57, OUI-liquor or .08%, third offense, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Jan. 3, 2017

Jake C. Merrill, West Tisbury; DOB 3/18/81, larceny by check under $250: continued to pretrial conference.

Jake C. Merrill, West Tisbury; DOB 3/18/81, larceny by check under $250, utter false check, and 11 additional counts: continued to pretrial conference.

Jan. 5, 2017

Julio Cezar Zardini Amorim, Naples, Fla.; DOB 3/6/65, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.

Lindenberg Baessa, a.k.a. Joao Lopis-Deoliveira, Oak Bluffs; DOB 1/1/80, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, use of motor vehicle without authority, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Glenn A. Cardoza, Buzzards Bay; DOB 8/8/62, threat to commit a crime: guilty — six months in the house of correction deemed served.

Sabrina Cesarino, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/23/84, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service; speeding: not responsible.

Wemerson Paulo Deoliveira, Vineyard Haven; DOB 10/29/80, larceny by check over $250, a second charge of larceny by check over $250: continued to pretrial conference.

Rodrigo Daghetti, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/4/87, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service; uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Wesley Dasilva, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/17/80, breaking and entering for misdemeanor: pretrial probation for six months.

Sandra DeAndrade, Vineyard Haven; DOB 10/31/65, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service; speeding: not responsible.

Isaias Goncalves, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/16/56, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service; motor vehicle lights violation: not responsible; failure to dim headlights: not responsible.

Clemente Hernandez, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/21/82, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, failure to signal, miscellaneous motor vehicle equipment violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Raul Jarillo, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/20/66, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $500 court cost; speeding: not responsible.

Sandra Machado, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/30/82, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $750 court cost and the completion of 16 hours of community service; obstructing a stationary emergency vehicle: not responsible.

Diogo L. Mandelli, Oak Bluffs; DOB 2/20/91; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: guilty, must pay $250 fine; failure to stop/yield: not responsible.

Candida Martins, West Tisbury; DOB 5/25/89, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost.

Wilkerson Moreira, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/17/89, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Joao Paulo Ferreira Olimpio, Oak Bluffs; DOB 8/12/94, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW and $50 PSF; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Gerardo L. Reyes, Edgartown; DOB 1/15/72, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible.

Juarez A. Ribeiro, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/5/78, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: guilty, must pay $500 fine; motor vehicle lights violation: not responsible.

Junior Calixto Rodrigues, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/20/81, possession of class B drug (cocaine): to be dismissed upon payment of $500 court cost; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $200 court cost.

Mauricio L. Sampaio, Edgartown; DOB 4/28/75, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Mauricio L. Sampaio, Edgartown; DOB 4/28/75, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Sergio Viera, Edgartown; DOB 1/18/76, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Sergio Viera, Edgartown; DOB 1/18/76, leaving the scene of property damage: continued without finding for six months, must pay $50 VW and $50 PSF.

Lisa Lynn Vinjerud, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/9/82, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: guilty — 2½ years in the house of correction, 30 days to serve with 10 day credit, balance suspended, probation for 18 months, must pay $90 VW and $65 PSF; sell/possessing an electric stun gun: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Jan. 6, 2017

Riley Dobel, Oak Bluffs; DOB 12/8/89, marked lanes violation: not responsible; OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for 2½ years, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW with conditions; reckless operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; registration not in possession: not responsible; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible.

William August Engler, Oak Bluffs; DOB 9/13/98, vandalizing property: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of alleged victim to cooperate.

Jianina C. Pagliarini, Edgartown; DOB 10/18/61, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Mark T. Przybylo, Oak Bluffs; DOB 1/9/66, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of alleged victim to cooperate.

Headley Wellington, Vineyard Haven; DOB 2/13/69, larceny over $250: to be dismissed.

Nicholas B. Weyl, Vineyard Haven; DOB 4/9/82, assault with a dangerous weapon: guilty — one year in the house of correction suspended, probation for two years, must pay $90 VW and $65 PSF with conditions; a second charge of assault with a dangerous weapon: guilty, probation for two years and must stay away from and have no contact with victim; threat to commit a crime: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Jan. 9, 2017

Melissa A. Boyd, Edgartown; DOB 12/22/89, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for six months must pay $50 PSF with conditions.

Adam C. Joyce, Edgartown; DOB 1/5/84, uninsured motor vehicle: continued without finding for one months, must pay $50 PSF; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible.

Donald T. Luce, Vineyard Haven; DOB 4/15/45, marked lanes violation, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Manh Van Tran, Worcester; DOB 4/14/70, throwing fish overboard upon inspection: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; miscellaneous statutory violation: to be dismissed upon payment of $360 fine.