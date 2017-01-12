REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: January 2 – 6, 2017

Edgartown

Jan. 4, Melissa Norton Vincent, individually and as trustee of Quiet Oaks Realty Trust, sold Lot 2, Old Oyster Pond Rd. to Michael R. Kidder for $775,000.

Jan. 5, Rebecca L. Brown sold Unit A, 30 Hannah’s Way to Caleb Caldwell and William Fielding for $340,000.

Jan. 6, Julie Bokat, trustee of Ox Pond Knoll Nominee Trust, sold 108 and 120 Pease’s Point Way North to Hawthorne Hill LLC for $9,400,000.

Oak Bluffs

Jan 4, Marc R. and Mary Jo Cutler sold 19 Hidden Cove Rd. to Joyce X. and David Z. Li for $700,000.

Jan. 4, Robert M. McCarron, trustee of Eastville Corner Realty Trust, sold 116 Eastville Ave. to Xerxes Aghassipour for $437,780.

Jan. 5, Lorraine M. Montuori sold Unit 4, Island Inn Rd. to Suzanne Blake for $92,250.

Jan. 6, Edmund C. Cottle, Jr., trustee of E&L Cottle Realty Trust, sold 29 Forest Hill Ave. to Deborah A. Farber for $550,000.

Jan. 6, Eugene Erez sold 18 Windy Hill Rd. to Clarence Alvin Clark, Jr. and Jennifer Jones-Clark for $665,000.

Jan. 6, Sara A. Boudreau sold 26 Scotty Way to Gregory L. and Cheryl A. Keating for $413,000.

Jan. 6, Rita A. Brown, trustee of Mildred A. & Russell E. Brown Nominee Trust, sold 224 Buddy’s Drive to Chantale Duguay for $614,000.

Tisbury

Jan. 4, Bonita Craft Grant sold 4 Cat Hollow Lane to Mary S. Volpe for $861,500.