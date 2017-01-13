Betty (Sundberg) Turton died on Sept. 21, 2016, and began writing a new hymn.

Betty was born on August 2, 1930, to Lawrence and Roberta Turton in Ohio. She graduated from Northwestern University and obtained her master’s in education from the University of Illinois. She married Carl H. Sundberg Jr. and moved to Barrington, Ill., where they raised three children.

Betty loved to travel. She visited more than 17 countries, during winter months so as to not miss her summers on Martha’s Vineyard and her cute home on Radio Station Road. She later moved to Virginia, and kept traveling around the world to share the ABCs of getting into heaven.

She will be missed by her children, Dan (Mary), Bill (Melissa), Roberta (Tom), her grandchildren, and many friends.

A beachside hymn sing-along will take place on Martha’s Vineyard at a later date; a notice will be placed at that time.