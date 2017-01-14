All-Island String Concert captivates crowd

The All-Island Winter String Concert filled the stage at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School’s Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Jan. 14. More than 100 violinists, cellists, and viola players performed a variety of classic and not-so-classic tunes to a packed house, including “Entrance of the Queen of Sheba” by G.F. Handel, “Legacy” by Sean O’Loughlin, “Humouresque” by Antonin Dvorak, “Minuet 2” by J. S. Bach, “Andantino” by Shinichi Suzuki, and the folk song “Song of the Wind.” Beginner violinists showed off the their strength of their bow skills with a few demonstrations. The concert was punctuated by a frenzy of photo opportunities on stage at the end of the performance.