Vineyarders top Bishop Stang in girls hoops, 52-39

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) girls basketball team downed the Bishop Stang Spartans, 52-39, Friday afternoon at Sancy Pachico gymnasium. With the win over their Eastern Athletic Conference (EAC) rivals, the Vineyard girls improved to 5-3 overall and 1-1 in the EAC.

M.V.’s Molly DeBettencourt was the game’s high scorer with 21 points. Whitney Schroeder added 12 and Rose Engler chipped in eight for the Vineyarders. Rylie Carreau led the Spartans with eight points.

The Vineyarders rolled to an 18-5 lead after the first quarter, thanks in large part to their stifling defense which recorded 11 steals and 10 blocks. The Spartans simply had nowhere to go with the basketball.

“We wanted to come out with a lot of defensive intensity and they did that,” Vineyard coach Sterling Bishop said. “Offensively, we did what we needed to do. We got an early lead, created some momentum and finished strong.”

Bishop Stang bounced back in the second period, taking and making more shots, but M.V. led at halftime, 27-14.

The Vineyarders started off the third quarter with a 10-1 run and built the lead to 47-23. Emotions ran high and Coach Bishop picked up a technical foul after upbraiding officials for not calling a foul when Whitney Schroeder went down hard from contact in the paint.

“I’m glad I did it because it showed that I care about my team,” Coach Bishop said. “It motivated my team. We came out, we played harder and it showed solidarity. They stepped up. I showed I care, they showed they care. We got a nice division win today and we’re going to push forward tomorrow [vs. Plymouth South].”

The Vineyard girls are away for three games, Saturday at Plymouth South, then Monday and Friday against EAC rivals Bishop Feehan and Somerset Berkley before returning home Jan. 27 for another conference tilt against Coyle and Cassidy.