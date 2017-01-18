Chimney catches fire in Vineyard Haven house

The Martha's Vineyard Times
Tisbury firefighters set up ladders at a chimney fire on Daggett Ave. in Vineyard Haven. — Stacey Rupolo
A firefighter (P Murphy) signals to his partner while fighting a fire in a Vineyard Haven home's chimney. — Stacey Rupolo
Doug Rhein watches Tisbury fire fighters put out a chimney fire at his home on Daggett Ave. in Vineyard Haven. Rhein filled his wood stove when he came home from work and noticed smoke billowing down the street. — Stacey Rupolo
Ashes spew out of a chimney as Tisbury firefighters put out a fire at a home on Daggett Ave. in Vineyard Haven. — Stacey Rupolo
The Tisbury fire department fights a chimney fire at a house on Daggett Ave. in Vineyard Haven. — Stacey Rupolo
Smoke rises out of a chimney on Daggett Ave in Vineyard Haven. Resident Doug Rhein called the fire department after he noticed smoke from his wood stove filling the street. — Stacey Rupolo

 

Updated Wed., Jan. 18 5:00 pm 

On Wednesday afternoon the Tisbury fire department answered a call from 117 Daggett Avenue in Vineyard Haven, where a chimney was on fire. Doug Rhein, who has resided at the home for 15 years, came home from work, lighted a fire in his wood stove, and noticed smoke billowing down the street. He immediately called the fire department, and 10 minutes later he was standing outside in the rain, as firefighters scaled his house to fight the fire.

In 2015, there were 689 fire incidents involving chimneys, fireplaces, and woodstoves in Massachusetts, according to the state Department of Fire Services. The fires were responsible for one civilian injury and one firefighter injury, and caused $3.9 million in property losses.

“I would recommend that if people are using wood stoves they should have their chimney and stoves inspected and cleaned regularly,” said Assistant Tisbury Fire Chief Joe Tierney.

A state-issued brochure reports that most chimney fires occur due to a buildup of creosote, a tar-like byproduct of burning wood. Fire Services recommends that homeowners have a chimney flue cleaned before each heating season, and burn only dry, well-seasoned hardwood to reduce creosote accumulation.

The fire services department also recommends that a chimney and flue be inspected by a qualified mason every year prior to use. Cracks in the flue or mortar joints can allow flames and heated gases to extend into the structure.

On Daggett Avenue, firefighters extinguished the blaze in under two hours, and Mr. Rhein pondered his chimney. “2017 is off to a bad start,” he said. “I turn 56, I need a new hip, my house is on fire, but otherwise things are great.”