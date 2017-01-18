Group looks to have ‘sanctuary city’ on town warrant articles

Like many Americans across the country, many Islanders are concerned about anticipated changes to immigration policies and laws under the new Trump administration. A number of U.S. cities have adopted “sanctuary city” policies in response, in which a community works to protect undocumented immigrants by not prosecuting them at local or state levels for violating federal immigration laws.

Members of the group We Stand Together, which formed in response to the election, are working toward having “sanctuary city” articles on all six town meeting warrants by getting enough signatures on petitions.

In a phone conversation with The Times on Tuesday, Irene Bright-Dumm, a representative of the group, said she was surprised at how many people have brought up the idea of sanctuary cities over the past couple of months, asking whether the group was pursuing anything similar.

“At this point we’ve had enough of those conversations that it’s a pretty clear community concern,” Ms. Bright-Dumm said.

“We’re really just trying to reiterate that we want to keep in place the practices that already exist,” she said.

As Chief Erik Blake of the Oak Bluffs Police Department said last week at an immigration forum at the Edgartown Public Library, “We have neither the time, energy, will, or the resources to engage in any 287 (g) program, as they call it. We enforce state and local laws; we do not enforce federal law.”

He and other Island police chiefs met with We Stand Together to look at ways to build positive community relationships and address the concerns of residents.

The 287 (g) program creates a partnership between Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and local or state law enforcement, and is now in practice in Bristol and Plymouth counties. But Chief Blake said at the forum that as police, they do have to enforce local and state laws, as well as cooperate with federal agencies; but local law enforcement does not engage in asking people what their status is, an existing policy on the Vineyard.

“I would not authorize engaging in anything that would erode the confidence in whatever community was in our neighborhood,” Chief Blake said last week.

In an email conversation with The Times on Wednesday, Ms. Bright-Dumm said the group supported and were grateful for those law enforcement practices. She said that “to address the growing concern in the community, we are asking the towns to officially reiterate exactly what [Chief Blake] said, not because we don’t admire and trust our law enforcement, or because we’re expecting them to do anything wrong, but because people in our community are having anxiety and this would be a gesture to support them.”