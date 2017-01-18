Hands-on learning at Windemere from Island Alpaca and Felix Neck

1 of 5

Windemere had a visit from two furry friends on Tuesday when Atticus Rex and Leonardo from Island Alpaca came to visit. Island Alpaca staffers Simone Brewer and Courtney Fitzgerald brought the pair of alpacas to visit with about 20 residents, who were happy to see them.

“The residents love the alpacas,” Windemere activities coordinator Betsy Burmeister said. “They get very excited when animals come into Windemere.”

The alpacas usually visit in the summer time, but made an extra visit this year as part of a monthly Felix Neck educational program. This month volunteers talked about how animals keep themselves warm in the winter. They brought bird feathers and hats made from alpaca wool to show how animals insulate themselves. The alpacas, with their thick wool coats, were a perfect example for some hands-on learning.