Islanders show solidarity with Women’s March on Washington

There will be a gathering at Five Corners in Vineyard Haven on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm, called Standing in Solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington. Susan Desmarais of Oak Bluffs organized the event after hearing from a number of people who wanted to show solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington, but were unable to get to D.C. or any sister marches off-Island. She said in an email to The Times that Islanders needed a venue on the Vineyard to show their support for the millions of women and men who will be marching in major cities all over our country and the world.