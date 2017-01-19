Indoor track impresses, but loses to Bishop Feehan

Aivaras Gedvilas sets school indoor track record, Addie Hayman leaps to EAC best in long jump, and Pearl Vercruysse qualifies for state meet in 600 meters.

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School indoor track teams faced their toughest challenge of the season when they took on Eastern Athletic Conference powerhouse Bishop Feehan at Wheaton College in Norton last Wednesday.

Aivaras Gedvilas set the MVRHS school record in the indoor mile run, clocking in at 4:37. Nevin Wallis placed first in both the 600 meters and the high jump. Garrett Hagan won the 300 meters with a time of 39.77.

The Vineyard boys gave the Shamrocks a run for their money, but lost 52-38.

Pearl Vercruysse qualified for the state meet in the 600 meters with a winning time of 1:44. Addie Hayman excelled in three events, placing first in the long jump with an EAC best leap of 15 feet, 10 inches, taking second in the 300 meters, and third in the 55-meter hurdles. Livy Smith returned to action, and finished second in the long jump.

Feehan eventually topped the Vineyard girls 62-28.

The Vineyarders were back at Wheaton on Jan. 18 to compete against EAC rival Bishop Stang. The boys record stands at 4-2. The girls are 3-3.