Leigh C. Carroll, 80, died on Friday morning, Jan. 20, 2017 at his Vineyard Haven home on West Chop. He was predeceased by his wife Priscilla Cummens Carroll in May 2005.

Visiting hours in Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Rd, Oak Bluffs will be held on Friday, Jan. 27 from 5 to 7 pm. His funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 10 am in St. Augustine’s Church, Franklin Street, Vineyard Haven and burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, State Road, Vineyard Haven. Donations in his memory may be made to the Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group, PO Box 2214, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. Visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com for online guest book and information.