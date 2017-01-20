Live coverage: Islanders march on Washington, Falmouth, Boston and New York

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
Crowds at Park Street Station in Boston head for the march at the Boston Common. – Louisa Williams
Annie and Jessica McDaniel, seasonal Vineyard visitors, on the subway to the march at the Boston Common. – Louisa Williams
Marchers make their way to the Mall in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. – Courtesy Jenna Sicuranza
West Tisbury resident Louisa Williams photographed the sea of signs at the Boston Common on Saturday.
Islanders Elizabeth Mahoney, Ruth McGorty, Dale Julier, Lori Calio wait for the bus in Woods Hole to take them to the march in Falmouth. – Susan Safford
David Hannon, Tony Omer, Sarah Omer and Clementine deForest on their way to the march in Falmouth. – Susan Safford
Islanders gather in Woods Hole on their way to march on Falmouth. – Susan Safford
Islanders took the noon boat to get to the march in Falmouth. From left: Stephen Graham and Ann Graham from Edgartown, Susan Pratt from Edgartown.– Kate Feiffer
Roger Holstrom, a retired scientist, in Woods Hole before the Falmouth march. – Susan Safford
Nova Smith, 9, of West Tisbury, on the noon boat to Woods Hole to protest. – Kate Feiffer
West Tisbury resident Katherine Triantafillou captured this shot from Washington DC.
A diversity of protesters and signs in Washington DC. —Cameron Machell
Signs of protest in Washington DC. —Cameron Machell
Crowds gather for the march on Washington DC. —Cameron Machell
A sign in Spanish proclaims "I didn't come out of your rib, you came out of my womb." —Cameron Machell
Protesters gather before the Washington Monument in DC. —Cameron Machell
Christopher Harrison of New York with his dog Newton. "Pink is for women and green is for mother Earth," Mr. Harrison said. —Cameron Machell
A woman holds a sign at a women's march in Hartford, CT. —Edie Prescott
Sarah Meeks of Boston, and her mother Karen Meeks, of Martha's Vineyard, marched on the Boston Common on Saturday. – Courtesy Karen Meeks
The Boston Common march drew 125,000 people, according to MSNBC. – Courtesy Karen Meeks
Katharine Triantafillou and Bricque Garber, of West Tisbury, drove to Washington, D.C., to march. – Courtesy Katharine Triantafillou
The sign says it all. – Laura Silber
Signs of the times in Falmouth. – Laura Silber
Laura Silber at the Falmouth march on Saturday. – Courtesy Laura Silber
Falmouth demonstrators let us know what they care about. – Laura Silber

Islanders, seasonal and year-round, converged on Washington D.C., Boston, New York, and even Falmouth (among other places), along with hundreds of thousands of other Americans, for the “March on Washington,” an event planned in the days following the election of Donald Trump.  Organizers have said they are seeking to bring people — not just women — together in a unified protest.

The Times will update this post throughout the day with dispatches, Tweets, video and photographs from Islanders at marches around the country (and Five Corners).