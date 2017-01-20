Live coverage: Islanders march on Washington, Falmouth, Boston and New York

1 of 25

Islanders, seasonal and year-round, converged on Washington D.C., Boston, New York, and even Falmouth (among other places), along with hundreds of thousands of other Americans, for the “March on Washington,” an event planned in the days following the election of Donald Trump. Organizers have said they are seeking to bring people — not just women — together in a unified protest.

The Times will update this post throughout the day with dispatches, Tweets, video and photographs from Islanders at marches around the country (and Five Corners).

