‏Edgartown Junior High basketball wins girls and boys championships

The Edgartown girls and boys junior high basketball teams took care of business Friday night with convincing wins over gritty, but over-matched Oak Bluffs Blazers teams, before a large and enthusiastic crowd at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS).

The top-seeded Edgartown girls dominated in the opener with a 41-19 win. The second-seeded Edgartown boys topped the Oak Bluffs boys 52-38.

The win was especially satisfying for the Edgartown boys, who lost twice to Oak Bluffs during the regular season.

‏The girls game featured strong defense and low scoring in the early going. Edgartown kept pressure on with a half court press, controlled the boards and created fast break opportunities, and went into halftime with a 15 point half time lead.

Ruby Mercier and Kylie Estrella led Edgartown with 15 and 14 points respectively. Kaya Seiman and Ciara Hoyt sparked Oak Bluffs with their tenacious play. Leah Hairston was the high scoring Blazer with 12 points.

In the boys game, the hot hands of Oak Bluffs’ Andrew Marchand and Aiden Rogers of Edgartown kept the game close in the first half. But Edgartown’s taller backcourt and overall team speed eventually took over. Edgartown opened a seven point lead at the half, then pulled away after the break.

Edgartowns’s Aiden Rogers led all scorers with 23 points. Josh Billings tallied 14 and Andrew Marchand added 12 points for Oak Bluffs.