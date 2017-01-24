Edgartown: Rise dance team

I love when I get my greatest lessons and revelations from my children. They teach me so much. I’m writing this from the back of an auditorium at Worcester State University, supporting Amelia’s Rise dance teammates at their first dance competition this year, Headliners. Last March, my baby girl injured her knee at competition. She has been through months of treatments, from physical therapy to surgery, and almost made it back in time to compete. Alas, the surgical knee has not healed as we hoped, and the other knee is on deck for surgery soon, so she continues to be sidelined, a dancer in a spectator’s body. Watching her watch them hurts my heart. And though I’ve suggested we leave, she has insisted on staying with her team, watching, helping, and supporting, though the sadness in her is palpable. This weekend, the lessons I’ve learned in strength and stamina come not from the dancers on the stage, but from the dancer in the seat beside me. I’d give anything for this to not be her life right now, but I’m so proud of how she is handling it all. I’m not sure I’d have the same grace and strength of character.

Congratulations to the Edgartown School’s junior high basketball teams. The Edgartown Eagles and Lady Eagles teams faced off against the Oak Bluffs Blazers last Friday night for the girls and boys championship titles, and came out with two victories! All of the players from all the towns should be proud this season. It’s time to head into volleyball season now.

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum is exploring weathervanes and the Islanders that made them in a new exhibit, now open in the galleries in Edgartown. “Windblown: Weathervanes from the Museum’s Collection” includes the work of three notable metal sculptors, and shares how these wind instruments serve greater purposes than just showing the direction of the wind.

“Windblown” includes weathervanes made by Frank Adams, George Tait, and Jimmy Morgan. Although each is unique, they all transcend their utilitarian purpose and embody an artistic, whimsical spirit. The exhibit features weathervanes that are part of the museum’s collection, including a recent acquisition that will be on display to the public for the first time.

The museum will welcome Anthony Holand of Tuck and Holand Metal Sculptors at a free reception for the public on Feb. 4,, from 4 pm until 6 pm. Tony will answer questions and share his observations about the various weathervanes featured in the exhibit and what makes each sculptor unique.

I have tried to keep politics out of my column during this year. It was a particularly divisive year politically, with very strong emotions on opposing sides. But last week marked the Inauguration of the 45th president of the United States, as well as historic women’s protest marches around the world. I didn’t partake in either. Though I am not a Trump supporter, I hope he serves all of us well. As I heard a friend say yesterday, hoping he fails is like hoping the pilot will crash the plane we’re all on. It wouldn’t make sense to wish him anything but success.

While women have equal rights with men in theory, the fact that news reported on how pretty the women looked for the Inauguration last weekend is a huge statement about how women still have so far to go. I’m guessing that if Hillary had won the election, newspapers would not have been broadcasting and critiquing what Bill Clinton wore on Inauguration Day.

On Jan. 28, from 9 am until 12 pm, the YMCA is offering a CPR certification course. This particular class is not for nurses or medical personnel, but rather the general public. Learn the basics of CPR, first aid, and use of an automated external defibrillator (AED). This is an American Red Cross certification. The cost is $110. You can contact the Y for more information at 508-696-7171.

As I wrap up my column for this week, I’m happy to report the the Rise dance team rocked the Headliners dance competition, taking home a slew of trophies, ribbons, and first- and second-place overall awards. It’s nice when hard work is recognized and rewarded, and I’m happy for these girls, whom I’ve watched grow from 6-year-olds in pink tutus to high schoolers.

I wish you all a joyous and peaceful week ahead. Above all else, be kind. We’re all in this together.