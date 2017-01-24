Going to the hospital

Information if you are going to a psychiatric hospital:

First, you go the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Emergency Room. You will be admitted, settled into a room, given a gown to wear, then evaluated, and if you are potentially suicidal you will be under observation while there. Bring a book. You will likely be there most of the day and will spend lots of it waiting. Once a hospital bed is arranged for you, an ambulance will transport you and get you to admissions.

At the psychiatric hospital, you will be evaluated again. A staff person will go through your belongings, deciding what you may keep with you and what they remove for your stay. Anything removed will be itemized and documented. It will be returned to you upon your release. You will be taken to your room and settled in, meet staff members, be shown where things are (bathrooms, showers, day room, classrooms, cafeteria, lab, etc,) and be given a sense of the daily schedule. It’s an opportunity to ask questions. This likely happens at the end of a long day, so expect to be tired and ready for bed.

What you will need:

Typically, you will be admitted for three or more days. If you have nothing with you, you will be given hospital scrubs to wear, toiletries, bedding, towels, and medications.

You may want to bring clean clothes with you. There may or may not be laundry facilities. It may be chilly or overheated, so bring layers.

Bring something to do. Some places have books, puzzles, a daily newspaper, a television in a shared dayroom. Some do not.

If you have a special pillow or “security blanket” bring it along.

Pack your belongings in paper bags. Plastic is not allowed in the hospital. If you bring plastic or a suitcase, everything will be repacked for you in paper bags.

Things you cannot keep with you:

Anything potentially harmful to yourself or others.. No razors, sharp metal objects, glass, belts, shoelaces, plastic.

Money or valuables. These will go into a safe.