Oak Bluffs: Quiet on Circuit Ave

Circuit Avenue is quieter now, and seems to be taking a nap. So many of our restaurants are either closed for the winter or closing for a few weeks so the establishments can be refurbished or the proprietors can get a much-needed vacation after a busy summer season. Our off-season standbys, such as Slice of Life, are closed for a few weeks, and I do so miss the great breakfasts at Linda Jean’s and the friends we always made or met when eating there. Hopefully they will all soon reopen so our winter life, as we know it, can resume.

We offer condolences to the family of Leigh Carroll, who died last week. Leigh was known throughout the Island, and one of my neighbors on Daggett Avenue when I was growing up. He was a kind man, who will be missed by all who knew him.

The students at our Oak Bluffs School work hard to raise money for their eighth grade Philadelphia field trip. The latest fundraiser will be a Family Dance on Feb. 3, from 6 to 8 pm. Children and adults will dance to music by Serendipity. The event will also include a bake sale, games, and a 50/50 raffle. All children who attend must be accompanied by an adult. The cost is $5 per child and $10 for adults, with a $20 cap per family.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, the third grade will be off on an adventure, on their class trip to Plimoth Plantation.

In preparation for high school, our eighth grade students will be transported to the MVRHS to tour the high school Career Technology Education program. The trip and tour will take place from 12:35 am to 1:50 pm. MVRHS freshman counselor John Fiorito will speak to the eighth graders about the transition to high school in Eve Heyman’s classroom on Monday, Feb. 14, at 8:30 am.

The First Congregational Church in West Tisbury will host “We Minstrels 3” as they entertain with the music and poetry of the Middle Ages, both Renaissance and Baroque, on Jan. 29 at 3 pm. Come and experience for yourselves this magical weave of period music and poetry. The suggested donation is $15, of which 100 percent will benefit the church.

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum is exploring weathervanes and the Islanders who made them, including Frank Adams, George Tait, and Jimmy Morgan, in its new exhibit “Windblown.” The exhibit is now open in the galleries in Edgartown. On Feb. 4, the museum will welcome Anthony Holand of Tuck and Holand Metal Sculptors at a reception for the public. He will answer questions and share his observations about the weathervanes featured in the exhibit. The admission is free, and the exhibit is open through the end of February.

Our own Oak Bluffs library is filling up our February calendars with not just books but also some interesting programs. Steve Trieschmann will be leading iRest Yoga classes, starting on Feb. 1 and going for nine consecutive Saturdays from 10 to 11 am. While Steve typically works with trauma- and anxiety-stricken individuals, this workshop is open to all. Space is limited, and those who can commit to attending the entire series should call the library to reserve a spot.

Here is a new and interesting program. On Feb. 8 from 6:30 to 8 pm, our library is hosting a Literary Speed Dating event. Cupid invites singles to the library for this free event for adults in their 20s and up. Participants are asked to bring a book they loved, hated, or just recently read, as an ice breaker. Each date will last a few minutes before participants rotate to their next date. They are asked not to give out their names or contact information during the course of the “no experience necessary” evening. Matches will be contacted within five days of the event. Light refreshment will be served, and due to space limitations, preregistration is required. Call 508-693-9433 or email oakbluffslibrary@gmail.com.

Ages 3 and up are invited to a Groundhog Craft day on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 3 to 4 pm. They will be able to make their own groundhog that can pop out of the ground, and then take it outside to find out if we have more weeks of winter.

Move and Groove storytime takes place on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 10:30 am. This is a perfect event for energetic little ones who love stories and dance, and for all walkers.

We send birthday smiles to Caroline Davey and Charleane Corrigan on Jan. 27; Michael E. Perry III on Jan. 29; Michael Giordano, Barbara Spain, and Jarek Peters on the 30th; Bethany deBettencourt and David Madeiras on the 31st; and Noah Hoyt and Judy Searle on Feb. 1.

Enjoy your week. Peace.