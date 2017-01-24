Tisbury: We Minstrels 3

We Minstrels 3 entertain with the music and poetry of the Middle Ages, Renaissance, and Baroque. Classical guitarist Eric Johnson, historical wind player Ed Merck, and narrator Niki Patton bring to life the musical spirit and intriguing tales of the past. On Sunday, Jan. 29, at 3 pm, the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury will host the trio and guest percussionist Lisa Anna Esperson in concert. Join these musicians and storytellers as they play selections from the Middle Ages’ Bernard de Ventadour through more familiar pieces by Bach. The suggested donation is $15 for this magical weave of period music and poetry to benefit the church.

Thank you to all of you who marched here, there, and everywhere last Saturday. I wish I could have joined you, but am so very pleased you all were out there. A friend said her son went with his wife and talked about the signs. He commented that the best one was “Avoid unexpected presidencies.”

This is the time of year that many of us prefer our entertainment inside; try this one: Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation invites you to a multimedia lecture showcasing Cedar Tree Neck Sanctuary. On Saturday, Jan. 28, from 3 to 5 pm at the West Tisbury library, or March 11 at 2 pm at Oak Bluffs library, you can experience a virtual guided walk of Cedar Tree Neck. This are free and open to the public, and perfect for people who’d like an armchair tour of this beautiful part of our Island.

The Wicked Good Musical Revue offers reserved seats, $25, in advance or at the door if there is room. “More Is Loesser” is an evening with Frank Loesser songs on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27 and 28, at 7:30 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse. Peter Boak is the accompanist, with Molly Conole, Jenny Friedman, Paul Munafo, and Ken Romero. The guest performers are students from the MVRHS cast of “Guys and Dolls.” More at 508-696-6300.

This week’s high winds stopped a number of ferries. The winds were certainly blustery by Monday morning, making me happy we had canceled our trip off. I don’t like the scramble for a place to stay when we can’t get home. I also don’t consider it a vacation to be off when the weather is miserable. I certainly looked windblown each time I was out that morning.

Speaking of windblown: The Martha’s Vineyard Museum has a new exhibit showing weathervanes and the Islanders who made them. “Windblown: Weathervanes from the Museum Collection” features three notable metal sculptors, and shows how these instruments serve greater purposes than just showing wind direction.

“Windblown” includes weathervanes made by Frank Adams, George Tait, and Jimmy Morgan. Although each is unique, they all transcend their utilitarian purpose and embody an artistic, whimsical spirit. The weathervanes are part of the museum collection, including a recent acquisition on display to the public for the first time.

Anthony Holand of Tuck and Holand Metal Sculptors will speak about the weathervanes and what makes each sculptor unique at a free reception on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 4 to 6 pm. Admission is free. The exhibit will be open through the end of February. Remember that the museum is free for Islanders on Saturdays in the winter.

My daughter wanted to know if her father was doing some of his exercises. I said that the weights only got used when I moved them to dust them. I added that he was planning what to do. She replied, “I know he wants to get organized, but the trick is, just move the weight from one side of the room to the other once a day. I know he wants a big program, but to be honest, that’s not what works.” I didn’t tell her that I have to remember that for the days I need to go swimming and just don’t want to get out of bed.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out tomorrow to Caroline Davey. On Sunday, wish the best to Suzanne Kennedy. Monday belongs to Jan Van Riper as she celebrates her 91st birthday. Paul Munafo happily parties on Tuesday. Happy birthday on Wednesday to Paul Watts and also to Beau Linderson, who will be 8 years old.

Heard on Main Street: Start each day with a smile … and get it over with.