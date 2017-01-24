West Tisbury: A sea of pink hats

National and world politics touched even our little island last week with the Inauguration of a new president and the stunning Women’s March the following day. Watching the news, all one saw for miles was a sea of pink hats and people, signs and heads held high.

Blue Cullen called to tell me about her experience marching in New York City. She and Kurt Freund left from here with Scarlet Johnson and Scarlet’s daughter, Gwendolyn Jarrell, and Candy and Dennis DaRosa. They met Maisie Jarrell and her friend from Burlington, Vt., where they are students at UVM. Kurt’s sister, Vivienne Freund, and two of his nieces, Joy Freund and Lauren Hakala, joined them. Kate Hansen, Nicole and Violet Cabot, and Linda Vadasz made up the rest of their party. They met at 42nd Street and First Avenue at noon. Blue said it took more than an hour to get over to Second Avenue through “wall-to-wall people.” She sounded so excited on the phone, describing the energy of the crowd, all peaceful and positive, of men, women, children, black, white, gay, straight, trans, everyone together in the moment. She said, “The signs were really great.” She, Scarlet, and Gwendolyn were all wearing their pussy hats.

Mary Rentschler was my correspondent with news of the Vineyard’s own march. Her husband, John Fuller, had come home from the Net Result, telling Mary, “You have to go right away.” She put on bright pink gloves (the only pink she could find at the moment), grabbed her Obama tote bag, jumped on her bicycle, and headed for Five Corners. She sent me pictures later in the evening, and there were lots of pictures on the Times website, all like the international news coverage with people of all ages marching peacefully, signs raised, singing, holding their children. All very inspiring. I can’t wait to see what happens next.

The weather has remained warm. We have hardly needed a fire in the evenings. I noticed snowdrops and myrtle blooming in a south-facing spot, not as early as last year when they began blooming before Christmas, but still … It’s a funny spot, as things come out earliest there, then all of a sudden seem to pop up everywhere else overnight. Eranthis, daffodils, scilla, all are coming up. I am still digging in the ground, and there is no frost at all.

None of which daunted eight West Tisbury rescue personnel, who had planned an ice rescue drill Sunday morning after radio check. They and the practice dummy headed out onto Seth’s Pond, floating two rescue sleds behind them. “The basic technique is the same,” I was informed. The job is to get the person out of the water and onto a sled. Everyone had a chance to give it a go, with dummy and rescuer being pulled safely in by the person on shore. If it were a real rescue, an ambulance would be waiting. They were out till around 2 o’clock, and the drill went very well.

Plan ahead for next Sunday, Jan. 29. The West Tisbury Church will host We Minstrels 3 in a performance of music and poetry of the Middle Ages, Renaissance, and Baroque periods. Classical guitarist Eric Johnson, historical wind player Ed Merck, and actor and narrator Niki Patton will be joined by guest percussionist Lisa Anna Esperson. The concert begins at 3 pm, but if you know the church, it is a small space, so get there early.

As always, the library has a week’s worth of events planned. Saturday, Jan. 28, at 3 pm, Adam Moore and Kristen Fauteaux of Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation will present a virtual guided walk at Cedar Tree Neck, a tour of the trails, with a bit of history and wildlife notes. Sunday, Jan. 29, 3 pm, Cesar Atzic Marquez invites musicians and anyone who enjoys listening to his weekly open chamber music rehearsal. Monday, Jan. 30, at 11 am will be the first of a new series, “Explorations in Healthy Living.” There will be a screening of the TED Talk “What Makes a Good Life,” a discussion of happiness and fulfillment in all stages of life. Plan to stay for soup, bread, and conversation after the screening. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 4 pm, an episode of “Martha’s Vineyard Signs Then and Now” will be shown. Thursday, Feb. 2, at 4 pm, all witches, wizards, and muggles are invited to Harry Potter Book Night for a reading followed by games, activities, and snacks.

In this week’s Community section, you will find an article I wrote about depression — my experiences with depression. It is the first installment in a series the Times is doing about mental illness on the Vineyard. I wrote it to show that mental illness is a fact of life for many of us, people you know, people who are normal in most ways, not the drooling, ranting maniacs or mass murderers depicted on television and in the news. I am just me. I hope anyone recognizing themselves will find hope and possibilities, that you can learn to manage your illness, that most days are OK.