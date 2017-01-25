Oak Bluffs residents invited to view and comment on plans for a new town hall

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 10 am to 5 pm, the Oak Bluffs Building Committee will host an open house at Oak Bluffs town hall to show revised concepts and plans for a proposed new town hall.

“It is a smaller building than what was proposed at town meeting 2014,” town hall building committee chairman Bill McGrath said.

Committee members will be on hand to take comments and suggestions from townspeople. The event will take place in the downstairs meeting room. Refreshments will be served.

For the physically able visitor, there will be a self-guided walking tour of the current town hall, including areas not normally open to the public.