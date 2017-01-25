Sailor abandons boat on East Chop Beach

A sailboat washed ashore at the East Chop Beach Club on Monday night at about midnight, according to Oak Bluffs Harbormaster Todd Alexander. The owner of the boat, David Hawkins, 55, of Falmouth, anchored it there on Sunday. Concerned with the nor’easter, Mr. Alexander asked if the police could locate Mr. Hawkins, as he was not in his boat on Monday morning.

Mr. Hawkins was arrested on Monday night for disorderly conduct at the Wash-a-Shore Laundromat in Oak Bluffs just before 8 pm, according to a police report from the Oak Bluffs police department. The police report said that Mr. Hawkins has multiple charges of disorderly conduct; the most recent was in 2016.

According to Tisbury Harbormaster John Crocker, Mr. Hawkins had recently been told to leave Tisbury waters. Soon after, his boat appeared in Oak Bluffs. Both Mr. Crocker and Mr. Alexander said the Coast Guard is aware of Mr. Hawkins, and have dealt with him before.

“I think he’s been thrown out of almost every harbor on the Cape and Islands,” Mr. Alexander told The Times on Tuesday.