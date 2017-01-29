Vineyard ‏girls basketball falls Friday to Coyle and Cassidy

1 of 3

The smooth and skillful Lady Warriors of Coyle and Cassidy used a pressure defense and balanced offense to topple the Vineyard girls, 61-39, on Friday in an Eastern Athletic Conference (EAC) matchup at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS).

Coyle’s aggressive man-to-man defense made open shots hard to come by for the Vineyarders, causing numerous turnovers.

Despite an equally tenacious Vineyard zone defense, the Lady Warriors’ height advantage and rapid ball movement resulted in excellent scoring opportunities. Leading by 10 at the half, Coyle withstood a scoring burst by Vineyard junior Molly DeBettencourt, who led her team with 26 points, to take charge in the second half. Sophomore guard Rachel Johnson led the Lady Warriors with 20 points.

‏The win boosted Coyle’s record to 10-1 on the season; 4-1 in the EAC. The Vineyarders are now even at 6-6 overall, and 2-3 in the EAC. The girls are back in action on the home court Sunday at 3 pm against Plymouth South.