Vineyard swimming loses to Nauset

On Saturday, the Martha’s Vineyard High School girls and boys swim teams hosted the Nauset Warriors at the YMCA. Both teams lost, the girls by 90-60, and the boys by 88-60.

For the boys, co-captain Harrison Dorr turned in two powerful swims. He won the 200 yard freestyle in a school record of 1:57.80, out-touching Nauset’s Carlisle Nash (1:58.86) by just over a second. This was Door’s first time swimming the 200 yd. freestyle in under two minutes. He beat the school record and his previous best time by over four seconds. Dorr took second in the 100 yd. free in 53.11, once again beating his personal best by two seconds.

Other winners on the boy’s team were Curtis Fisher in the 100 yd. backstroke (1:26.78) and the 200 yd. medley relay (Curtis Fisher, Paulo Pereira, Ryan Laslovich and Greg Clark in 2:21.90). Ryan Laslovich took second in the 100 yd. butterfly (1:26.17) and Paulo Pereira took second in the 100 yd. breaststroke, in a personal best time of 1:25.56. Both freestyle relays took second, the 200 freestyle relay in 1:53.77 (Dorr, Paulo Pereira, Greg Clark and Curtis Fisher) and the 400 yd. freestyle relay in 4:48.63 (Dorr, Coltrane LePort, Greg Clark and Curtis Fisher).

For the girls, co-captain Renee Goodale was a double winner again, in the 200 yd. individual medley (2:27.71) and the 100 yd. breaststroke (1:16.37). Goodale has not lost the 100 yd. breaststroke in a dual meet all season. Co-captain Lia Potter was the only individual winner in the 50 yd. freestyle (27.36). Salyn Yancey contributed a second place win in the 100 yd. freestyle (1:14.08). The girls took first in the 200 yd. freestyle (Goodale, Abigail Hammarlund, Salyn Yancey and Lia Potter).

The regular swimming season will end on Friday, Feb. 3, but Goodale and Potter will continue to sectionals and states. This week, the Vineyarders host Bishop Feehan in their last home meet of the season on Tuesday, Jan. 31. They finish their season with a dual meet at Coyle Cassidy on Thursday, Feb. 2 and the Eastern Athletic Conference Championships on Friday, Feb. 3 at UMass Dartmouth.