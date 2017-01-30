Bishop Stang skates past Vineyard girls

1 of 6

The Bishop Stang girls hockey team used two short scoring bursts to defeat the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) skaters by a 5-0 count on Saturday afternoon at the Martha’s Vineyard Ice Arena.

The Spartans scored twice in the first four minutes of the opening period, and survived persistent Vineyarder pressure before scoring three times in less than five minutes in the middle of the third period to ice a game that was much closer than the score indicates.

Freshman standout Elizabeth LePage led the Spartans with two scores, and senior goaltender Victoria Poland turned away 18 Vineyarder shots for the shutout. Jamilyn Joseph had 14 saves in the MVRHS net, and redirected several centering passes to limit Spartan chances.

Stang played aggressive, crash-the-net offense, often massing two to three players in front of the Vineyarder net. Three Spartan tallies resulted from scrums five feet in front of a screened Ms. Joseph. Stang closely marked top Vineyard seniors Kylie Hatt, Lacey Dinning, and Lily Davey throughout the contest, limiting their open-ice offensive opportunities.

Freshman Vineyarder Lauren Boyd showed poise in the second period on MV’s best scoring chance. With Stang ahead 2-0, the referee awarded Ms. Boyd a penalty shot after a Spartan pulled her down on a rush. On the ensuing attempt, Ms. Boyd stickhandled in from center ice and her backhanded flip beat the sliding keeper, but ticked off the side of the net.

Senior Natalija Lakis quietly played a solid game patrolling neutral ice and winning board battles. The Vineyarders also got quality minutes from freshmen Ms. Boyd, Veronica Wendt, and Taylor Jackson, and from sophs Hailey Meader, Meghan Sonia, and Sally Caron.

The Vineyarders slid to 2-9-1 on the season, including four losses by one goal. The Spartans improved to 4-8-1 in SE Mass. Girls Hockey League play. The Vineyarders get another crack at the Spartans on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 4 pm in the Hetland Arena in New Bedford.