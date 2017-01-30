Leona E. White, a lifelong resident of Oak Bluffs, died peacefully on Thursday morning, Jan. 26, 2017 at the Martha‘s Vineyard Hospital. She was 92 years old, just shy of her 93rd birthday.

Leona was born on Feb. 12, 1924 to Elisha T. Smith and Rose Anna Julian. She was married to Lester A. White for 47 years. He predeceased her in 2013.

Leona will be remembered for her able and willing helping hand to so many. She enjoyed baking, knitting, crocheting, gardening, and bird watching. During her early years, she made birthday and wedding cakes for so many.

She is survived by her son, Antone L. White, and wife Carrie; by five grandchildren, Mary Beth Baptiste, Christopher J. Thurber and wife Amy, Heather A. White, Heidi E. White, James A. White; and by her daughter-in-law, Susan Thurber. She is also survived by one great-granddaughter, Samantha L. Thurber; one great-great-granddaughter; and several nieces, nephews, and friends. Leona was also predeceased by her first husband, Adelburt E. Thurber, in 1962, her brother Elisha R. Smith in 2013, by her son Adelburt E. (Bud) Thurber, and her daughter, Eleanor (Thurber) Eglinas.

A graveside service for family and friends was held on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Smith Cemetery, located at Barnes Road, Oak Bluffs.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Oak Bluffs.