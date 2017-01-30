Oak Bluffs Library hosts mini-golf event

1 of 8

The Oak Bluffs library was transformed into a mini-golf course when it hosted its seventh annual adult mini-golf event on Friday night. Putters wandered in between bookshelves and up and down stairs in pursuit of a hole in one, sipping beer and wine as they roamed through the stacks. Ticketed admission gave golfers access to 18 holes, food from Bite on the Go, and a drink. The mini-golf course was provided by Joe Buckley of Mobile-MiniGolf from Norfolk. The library also debuted its 3D printer, and gave golfers souvenir plastic golf tees, printed on the premises in less than 15 minutes.