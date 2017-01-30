Oak Bluffs Library hosts mini-golf event

Library debuts 3D printer to patrons.

Stacey Rupolo
The Oak Bluffs Library transformed into a mini-golf course on Friday.
Paul Vertefeuille sets up his swing. —Stacey Rupolo
Tabitha Clark follows through on her swing with Ed Cisek.
The Oak Bluffs Library debuted its 3D printer at mini-golf on Friday. The printer will soon be available for library patrons to use.
Tabitha Clark takes her complimentary golf tee, printed by the library's 3D printer.
The Oak Bluffs Library printed golf tees with its 3D printer.
Matthew Rivers sets up his swing at the second hole.
Melanie Dickson moves on to hole three at the Oak Bluffs mini-golf course.

The Oak Bluffs library was transformed into a mini-golf course when it hosted its seventh annual adult mini-golf event on Friday night. Putters wandered in between bookshelves and up and down stairs in pursuit of a hole in one, sipping beer and wine as they roamed through the stacks. Ticketed admission gave golfers access to 18 holes, food from Bite on the Go, and a drink. The mini-golf course was provided by Joe Buckley of Mobile-MiniGolf from Norfolk. The library also debuted its 3D printer, and gave golfers souvenir plastic golf tees, printed on the premises in less than 15 minutes.

 