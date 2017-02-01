Martha’s Vineyard Rotary Club hosts State Rep. Dylan Fernandes

The Martha’s Vineyard Rotary Club welcomed State Representative Dylan Fernandes and his Martha’s Vineyard communications liaison Kaylea Moore at their weekly meeting at the Barn, Bowl and Bistro on Wednesday afternoon.

The 30 members sang the national anthem, gave the Pledge of Allegiance, and recited a prayer, and then Rep. Fernandes addressed the the club, speaking about recent bills he has filed. Those include ocean acidification, providing implicit-bias training for police officers, a reaffirmation of Massachusetts’ commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions as stated in the Paris climate agreements, a workers’ rights bill that regulates wage garnishments, and a bill advocating for local control over sourcing energy. Rep. Fernandes spoke about his experience being the first college-educated child of an immigrant family from Falmouth, and answered questions from Rotary members.

The Martha’s Vineyard Rotary Club is a nonprofit organization that has been supporting community organizations on Martha’s Vineyard, such as the Boys and Girls Club, Little League, and the Island Food Pantry, for 26 years. For more information, visit mvrotary.com.