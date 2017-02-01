MV Surfcasters banquet celebrates fishing and philanthropy

The Martha’s Vineyard Surfcasters Association (MVSA) held its annual banquet and awards ceremony Saturday in the Baylies Room at the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown. The event provided an opportunity for members and friends to catch up on news, re-tell fishing stories, and generate money for the organization, which, since its inception in 1989, has been dedicated to promoting conservation and recreational fishing on the Island.

The Trustees of the Reservations (TTOR) Martha’s Vineyard superintendent Chris Kennedy, the guest speaker, told The Times that MVSA members provide valuable support for TTOR staff on Chappaquiddick and Norton Point beaches. This includes volunteer “Courtesy Patrols” during which members help free vehicles stuck in the sand, monitor boundaries during shorebird nesting season, and pick up discarded fishing line and other remnants left behind by less conscientious fishermen and beachgoers.

“The Courtesy Patrols are a huge help to us,” Mr. Kennedy said. “They logged 988 volunteer hours this past year. We had one of our busiest years on the beach, and we have a really good breeding year for shorebirds. The MV Surfcasters and the Courtesy Patrols were a big part of that success.”

Among the announcements Saturday, it was noted that in 2016, the MVSA donated $2,000 to help construct a new beach access staircase at Wasque Point, used by fishermen and beachgoers.

On Saturday afternoon, MVSA members and guests filled the Baylies Room and enjoyed a table of offerings that included, but was definitely not limited to, sushi, shrimp, pickled herring, littlenecks, oysters, and lasagne.

According to MVSA treasurer Phil Horton, the silent auction was again a big success. The money raised will support scholarships for graduating Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School seniors, the American Heroes Saltwater challenge, the regional high school science fair, and fishing-related activities that include the Rod & Gun Club Kids’ Trout Tournament.

“We’re very grateful to the many Island merchants who provided items for the raffle and silent auction, and to our members and guests who showed up in force on Saturday and bid up a storm,” Mr. Horton told The Times.

For more information on the MV Surfcasters and fishing on the Island, go to mvsurfcasters.org.