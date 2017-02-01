MVC sets FY18 budget at $1.48 million

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission unanimously adopted a $1.48 million budget for fiscal year 2018 (FY18) at its regular meeting on Jan. 19. The FY18 budget is up $53,139 over FY17, an increase of 3.7 percent.

The increase, according to MVC administrator and chief fiscal officer Curtis Schroeder, is due in large part to increases in medical insurance and travel and conference expenses.

The six Island towns fund the majority of the MVC budget with property tax revenue. MVC executive director Adam Turner said that moving forward, the commission will be more aggressive about finding funding from other sources.

“We can do better with grants, and not continually go back to the towns,” he said. “When we need more money, we’re going to raise it ourselves.”

Because part of the FY18 increase will be paid by grants, the FY18 town assessments will only increase $22,451, or 2.2 percent.

Town assessments were down slightly for Aquinnah, Chilmark, West Tisbury, and Tisbury. Town assessments went up $4,739 for Oak Bluffs and $28,086 for Edgartown.

Town assessments are based on a Massachusetts Department of Revenue (DOR) biennial equalized valuation (EQV), which was published on Jan. 23. The EQV calculates the full and fair cash value (FFCV) of taxable land. According to the recently released EQV, Edgartown is the richest town on Martha’s Vineyard, with a FFCV of $7.7 billion. Chilmark is a distant second at $3.3 billion. Oak Bluffs, Tisbury, and West Tisbury are bunched closely at $2.8, $2.7 and $2.5 billion, respectively.