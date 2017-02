What would be the best use for the Island Theater, or the Island Theater space, in Oak Bluffs?

Comments:

I’d like to see the space used as a performance hall, with no Outerlands and the Loft closing up their stage, we have no place for live music and shows. This would be an ideal place.

Khalid Jackson

Send your answers to onisland@mvtimes.com with the subject line “MVSB Big Question.”