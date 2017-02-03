Makos swim against South East Massachusetts teams

The Makos, the YMCA’s competitive swim team, traveled to Eastham to compete in a distance meet against three other teams in the South East Massachusetts Swim League (SEMSL) on Sunday, Jan. 29. Martha’s Vineyard competed against Nantucket, WEST from east Cape Cod, and MASK from the South Shore.

Oliver Dorr broke the SEMSL record in the 100 yard backstroke with a first place showing of 1:12.02, first place in 500 yard freestyle and 200 yard backstroke events. Dorr won second in the 100 yard butterfly. Simon Hammarlund placed first in the 100 yard backstroke and second in the 200 yard IM. Andrew Carr placed first in the 200 yard backstroke. Ben Yancey placed second in the 100 yard breaststroke. Ruairi Mullin placed third in the 200 yard backstroke.

The men’s age 11-12 400 yard Freestyle relay team of Ruairi Mullin, Simon Hammarlund, Ben Yancy and Oliver Dorr set the league record and won first place with a time of 4:50.91.

The girls swimmers were highly successful. Gabby Carr placed first in the 100 yard backstroke, second in the 500 yard freestyle, and third in the 200 yard freestyle. Annabelle Brothers placed first for the 100 yard backstroke, second for the 200 back, and third for the 500 yard freestyle. CJ Walsh placed second for 100 yard breaststroke, fourth for 200 yard IM and 100 yard breaststroke and fifth for 200 yard freestyle.

The Makos competitive swim team is coached by Rainy Goodale. Interested swimmers can find more information about this program by visiting ymcamv.org.