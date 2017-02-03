MV High School swimmers notch first double win

For the first time this season, both the MVRHS boys and girls swimmers won their respective meets when the Vineyards defeated conference rival Coyle Cassidy on Thursday night. The girls notched 48 against Coyle Cassidy’s 45, while the Vineyard boys teams finished with 39 against Coyle Cassidy’s 27.

The win was the first of the year for the boys team, and it raised the girls team record to 3-9.

Boys co-captain Harrison Dorr and Paulo Pereira were double winners.

Harrison won the 200 freestyle in 2:01.17 and the 100 freestyle in 54.77. Paulo won the 50 freestyle in 27.31 and followed that up with a win in the 100 breaststroke (1:29.94). Keith Chatinover won the 200 individual medley (3:14.37) and Ryan Laslovich won the 100 butterfly (1:25.84). The 200 freestyle relay team—Greg Clark, Paulo Pereira, Coltrane Leport and Harrison Dorr—also snagged a win with a time of 1:55.11.

Greg Clark added a second place finish in the 50 freestyle (29.90).

The girls triumphed dramatic fashion, when the 400 freestyle team of Salyn Yancey, Abigail Hammarlund, co-captain Lucy Thompson and Ellie Hanjian combined for a come from behind win in the last event of the evening. It was a seesaw battle all night. The two teams were never more than three points apart, and Coyle Cassidy was leading by one point heading into the final event.

Co-captain Renee Goodale continued her stellar season, winning both her events. She took the 200 individual medley in 2:28.33 and the 100 breaststroke and 1:15.69. Co-captain Lia Potter won the 100 butterfly in

1:07.06 and Ellie Hanjian won the 500 freestyle in 7:44.63, besting her personal best time by 9 seconds.

The girls had a number of second place finishes— Salyn Yancey swam the 200 freestyle in 2:48.69, Lia Potter swam the 50 freestyle in 27.55, Abigail Hammarlund clocked a 1:16.22 in the 100 freestyle and Lucy Thompson placed second in the 100 backstroke with a personal best time of 1:24.49. The 200 medley team of Lucy Thompson, Renee Goodale, Lia Potter and Jillian Pyden finished second the 200 freestyle relay team of Renee Goodale, Abigail Hammarlund, Salyn Yancey and Lia Potter also finished second.

On Friday, the team travels to UMass Dartmouth for the Eastern Athletic Conference Championships.

They finish their dual meet season with their rescheduled meet against Bishop Feehan on Tuesday at the Martha’s Vineyard YMCA at 3:15.