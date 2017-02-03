Seaport Economic Council awards $680,000 to Tisbury

The Seaport Economic Council awarded Tisbury a $680,000 grant that will allow the town to significantly overhaul its Lake Tashmoo landing. Tisbury will replace the public pier, bulkhead, and launch ramp to accommodate to rising sea levels and outdated infrastructure, according to a press release from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development.

In a conversation with The Times on Friday, John Crocker, Tisbury harbormaster, said that Tisbury has $170,000 to contribute to the project. He expects work will begin in the middle of October and finish sometime in January 2018.

The landing, Mr. Crocker said, “is in dire need of repair, and in a year from now it will be brand-new.”

The pier currently serves local and commercial fisherman, as well as the Island’s tourist economy, with various types of vessels and charters. Without replacement, public access to the landing would likely be curtailed due to safety concerns, according to the press release.

The Seaport Economic Council announced a total of $5 million in awards for 13 coastal communities in the state on Thursday. The grant awards will advance collaborative initiatives to improve public infrastructure and promote maritime economic development in a wide array of coastal cities and towns.

“These investments will help modernize and repair vital infrastructure in New Bedford, encourage research and development in Falmouth, and generate maritime economic growth from Gloucester to Tisbury,” Gov. Charlie Baker said.