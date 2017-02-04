Community Conversation on policy at the M.V. Hebrew Center

“We Stand Together” will host a Community Conversation on Policy on February 5 at the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center from 12:30 to 2:30. According to a press release, representatives from the state legislature Senator Julian Cyr and Representative Dylan Fernandes will be there to answer the public’s questions and concerns. This is an opportunity for them to hear about Martha’s Vineyard’s priorities and to keep the community informed about their actions in the legislature. This is a non-partisan event, all viewpoints are welcome. Please bring your questions. There will be a Portuguese translator on hand.