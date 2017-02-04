Luke DeBettencourt will soar with the Falcons

Lucas DeBettencourt felt a load lift from his sturdy shoulders on Friday after he signed a scholarship commitment letter with Bentley University, Waltham, Mass. to play NCAA Division 2 football for the Falcons in September.

Mr. Debettencourt, a senior co-captain for the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) Vineyarder football team, was applauded and hugged by dozens of teammates, family, fellow students, and MVRHS administrators who packed the foyer and spilled into the hallway outside the Sancy Pachico gym at MVRHS on Friday morning. His mother Laura Debettencourt and his uncle Tom Smith were also there to support him.

“I’m excited. It’s a great school. I felt Bentley was a great fit for me after seeing the campus and meeting the coaches and students. And it’s good to know how I’ll be spending the next four years of my life,” Mr. Debettencourt said.