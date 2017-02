1 of 11

The West Tisbury Library celebrated Harry Potter Day, along with cities around the world, with a flurry of activities for Harry Potter fans. Young witches and wizards were treated to a live scene from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and then sorted into a house by the sorting hat. There were wizard duels, a pygmy puff creation station, and a scavenger hunt along with ghoulish snacks to round out the afternoon.