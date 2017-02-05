New England Patriots win! Martha’s Vineyard boosters helped!

Staff at Martha’s Vineyard wore their Patriots gear to work on Friday and posed for a team photo.
Clearly, the support worked, as the Pats overcame a 28-3 deficit to win a record fifth Super Bowl in overtime, 34-28.
#GoPats!
Staff at MV Hospital show their New England Patriots support.
