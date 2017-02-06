Howard Attebery

Howard Robert Attebery, 94, died on Wednesday morning, Feb. 1, 2017, at his home in West Tisbury. He was married to Cynthia Riggs and was the father of Mark Attebery of New York.

A private graveside burial service will be held in March in the West Tisbury Cemetery. A grand celebration of his life will be held this summer, and a complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.

Donations in his memory may be made to the West Tisbury Public Library, 1042 State Road, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guest book and information.