Pats win Super Bowl for the ages

Super Bowl LI was a tale of two halves. After the first 30 minutes, the high-flying Atlanta Falcons’ offense was totally in control, ripping off passing and running yardage at will, and the vaunted New England Patriots’ offence appeared to be stymied. Just before Lady Gaga took the stage, the score was 21-3 — no team in Super Bowl history had ever come back from more than a 10-point deficit. And then things got worse. Halfway through the third quarter, the Pats were down 28 to 3. Oddsmakers gave them a 0.2 percent chance of winning.

And then things started going the Pats’ way. Thanks in large part to Tom Brady finding his A game, two touchdowns by running back James White, and a miracle catch by Julian Edelman, by the end of the fourth quarter, the score was tied, 28-28, and the game went into the first overtime in Super Bowl history.

The Pats won the coin toss and elected to receive, and proceeded to engineer a surgical drive downfield, culminating in James White going into the endzone for his third touchdown.

There was no shortage of great plays by both teams, but the sweetest moment may have been when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was nearly booed off the podium by New England fans, still bitter about the way the commissioner handled the whole Deflategate affair.