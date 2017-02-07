Aquinnah: Go Pats

Thank you, Patriots, for giving us, the fans, one of the most amazing if not THE most amazing Super Bowls of all time. The last five minutes of the game were the best five minutes of football I have ever seen. There were many moments during the game to doubt that it was going to turn out the way it did, but they hung in there. And what does Bill Belichick say to them at halftime to make them into a completely different team in the second half? It was amazing, and people all over Aquinnah were celebrating; Buddy Vanderhoop did a victory loop in his truck, honking his horn. Hopefully, the joy of winning can sustain us through whatever is going to come at us next.

The next time you go to the dump, keep in mind that the disposal cost of small bags of garbage went up from $1.25 to $2. The cost of disposing a large bag of garbage was left unchanged.

In the email that I received about this, it went on to say, “This action was taken to bring these costs in line with all the towns that are members of the Martha’s Vineyard Regional Refuse District, removing any incentive for residents of other Island towns to bring their garbage to Aquinnah.” I didn’t know that this was an issue, because it seems to me that whatever amount of money you would save disposing of your garbage in Aquinnah would be lost in the cost of actually driving up to Aquinnah. In any event, please be aware of the price increase, and don’t give Natalie any grief about it. It’s not up to her, it was suggested by the selectmen and then set by the Aquinnah Board of Health. On top of that, it’s a fair price to pay.

Curious George is visiting the Aquinnah Public Library today, Thursday, Feb. 9 at 3:30 pm. Come and listen to Curious George books, take a photo with George, and give him a high-five or a hug. This Saturday, Feb. 11, from 11 am to 3 pm, there will be a sparkly Valentine craft. The Afterschool Club meets Tuesday at 4 pm, and at 5 pm, you can make Valentine cards, and there will be a chocolate tasting.

Joan LeLacheur is having an Open Studio this Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 am to 5 pm. There will be wonderful wampum treasures for your Valentine, and work by guest artists as well. Joanie’s studio is at 42 Old South Road in Aquinnah. For more information, call her at 508-645-9954.

There will be a Valentine’s pop-up store this Saturday from 10 am to 3 pm at the Island Images Gallery in Oak Bluffs at 56 Circuit Avenue. Lisa Vanderhoop will be selling her cards and calendars. Stephanie Rossi and Tania Tilton’s silk flowers will be available, along with many other handmade items by Island artists, including chocolates, candles, lotions, scarves, and pillows.

At Pathways this week: The fifth annual Connecting Creations/Story Weavers is on Friday, Feb. 10, at 7 pm. It will feature writers, singers, musicians, dancers, and digital artists, all collaborating to dynamically tell a story. Barney Zeitz will also be showcasing his drawings created for “1854, An Island Musical.” Every Monday at Pathways, you can stop by for Wool for Water: Spin and knit for any cause dear to your heart from 1:15 to 3 pm. All materials are provided. Go to pathwaysmv.org for more information on all of their programs. Pathways is at 9 State Road, and open daily from 11 am to 5 pm. They are closed on Wednesday and Sunday.

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services has more great programming this winter. This Friday, Feb. 10, from 9:30 to 11 am, they will kick off an eight-week interactive and research-based program called “Raising a Thinking Child.” It will be led by Kim D’Arcy and Jean Crocker, and held at the Family Center in Vineyard Haven. The program explores how to improve your child’s problem-solving skills and ability to resolve conflicts, all while encouraging her or him to think for her- or himself. Free childcare is available during the program, and preregistration is required: Call 508-687-9182.

“Stories & Pajamas” will be held at the Island Wide Youth Collaborative this Saturday at 1 pm. They invite children for an afternoon of reading stories in their PJs. Bring your favorite books to read aloud, or enjoy a cozy space to read to yourself. Children of all ages welcome.

Happy birthday to Albert Fischer, who celebrates on Feb. 13, and to Rachel MacDonald, who celebrates on Valentine’s Day! Happy Valentine’s Day to all who celebrate it. Remember every day is a good day to be kind and loving. It doesn’t have to be sanctioned by Hallmark to be valid.