Bridge results

At the Edgartown Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven at 1:30 on Jan. 30, six pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Ken Judson and Carol Whitmarsh, followed by Diana Dozier and Gerry Averill in second. At the game on Jan. 23, eight pairs competed. First place went to Bea Phear and Rich Colter. Tied for second place were Lolly Hand, playing with Diane Drake, and Caroline Baum, playing with Gerry Averill.

At the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven at 7 pm on Jan. 31, seven pairs competed. First place went to Bea Phear and Cecily Greenaway. Finishing in a tie for second place were Ency and Robert Fokos, and Michel Riel, playing with Dave Donald. For the game held on Jan. 24, seven pairs competed. Tied for first place were Gerry Averill, playing with Michel Riel, and Bea Phear, playing with Cecily Greenaway. Tied for third place were Robert and Ency Fokos, and Barbara Besse playing with Carol Whitmarsh. At the game held Jan. 17, eight pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Bea Phear and Cecily Greenaway, followed by Barbara Besse and Carol Whitmarsh in second, and Robert and Ency Fokos in third.

At the Feb. 2 game of the Island Bridge Club at 7pm, six pairs competed. First place went to Diane Drake and Margaret Hannemann, followed by Diana Dozier and Joan Perrine in second.