Chilmark: Remembering Howie

The local political season in West Tisbury kicks off annually at Cynthia Riggs’s Groundhog Day Party, something I have attended since moving here, unless I’ve been off-Island. This year was bittersweet due to the death of her amazing husband Howie (Dr. Howard) Attebery only the day before. Having borne witness to the unfolding of this great love affair, I know that Howie’s presence in Cynthia’s life has been an unexpected gift which will forever nurture her heart in the days ahead. His son Mark and daughter-in-law Jennifer of Nyack, N.Y., were able to spend the evening listening to stories about Howie and sharing their own with family, friends, and new acquaintances. My heart goes out to all of Howie’s loved ones and friends. We all feel lucky to have had him join our community, and I know his humor, kindness, and generous spirit will be sorely missed.

I loved seeing Stan Larsen’s photos of the installation of Jay Lagemann’s “Swordfish Harpooner” sculpture overlooking Menemsha across from the Texaco station again, after a one-year-plus hiatus when it was recast in bronze. Thanks for sharing them on Facebook, Stan.

It was a pleasure to go to the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, which by the way is free for Islanders on Saturdays until May, and see Jimmy Morgan’s great wooden boat-scene relief pieces, all the other exhibits, films, and have a sneak peek at Lost and Found, a photo exhibit of buildings no longer standing, or altered from their original purpose. The museum is open Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm. Don’t plan on trying to get a bite to eat in downtown Edgartown, as most year-round choices are shuttered through mid-March.

I hope the issues about operating the Chilmark School can be resolved to everyone’s satisfaction in the not too distant future as questions about taxes and funding become further clarified. If you are interested in the positions of Chilmark cemetery superintendent, Chilmark Chief of Police, or volunteering to serve on a town board, please contact Town Clerk Jennifer Christy at 508-645-2107. Nomination papers requiring a minimum of 25 registered voter signatures are available from Jennifer now until the Wednesday, March 8, due date. Here is the link for the upcoming town meeting and election schedule, plus what committees and terms will be voted on: bit.ly/chilmarktownmeets.

Remember, it’s rabbit-hunting season every Saturday through the end of February.

Join the Healing Fire Circle on Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 5 to 7:30 pm at Sassafras Earth Education in Aquinnah. This will be the first in an ongoing series of monthly gatherings. Invite a friend, partner, or co-worker; it’s free, with a donation jar.

Roberta Kirn’s Community Sing welcomes all ages on Thursday, Feb. 9, from 5 to 6 pm at the Charter School. For more info, call Roberta at 774-563-0318.

On Friday, Feb. 10, it’s Pathways fifth annual Connecting Creations/Story Weavers, featuring writers, singers, musicians, dancers, and digital artists collaborating to dynamically tell a story. Also Barney Zeitz showcases his drawings created for Jack Schimmelman’s “1854, An Island Musical” and his table art created live during Pathways’ performances, plus the premiere of “Barnyard Saints: On the Road Video Blog #3.” Tuesdays the Open Writing/Poetry Series continues, where writers of all forms are invited to share work in progress. Doors for all events open at 6:30, followed by programs and performances from 7 to 9 pm. Wool for Water, or any cause dear to your heart, meets every Monday afternoon from 1:15 to 3 pm for an instructive session of knitting and spinning. No experience necessary, materials provided. All ages welcome. For more info, call 508-645-9098.

Keeping our fingers crossed there’s not another storm, the next Chilmark Potluck Jam at the Chilmark Community Center will take place Saturday, Feb. 11, beginning at 5:30 pm.

Fiber folks, head to the Ag Hall on Sunday, Feb. 12, from 1 to 4 pm for the monthly get-together, and bring a project to work on; it’s free.

Stories and Songs at the Chilmark library are offered Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am. Come in from the cold with your takeout lunch and enjoy it in the library’s meeting room.

All are welcome at Community Suppers on Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 7 pm at the Chilmark Community Church, free.

Chilmark Chocolates has reopened, and will be open Thursday, Feb. 9, through Valentine’s Day, 11:30 am to 4:30 pm. They will be closed from Feb. 15 to March 16.

Congratulations to Katy and Sam Decker on the birth of their daughter, Lilou Le Fauve Decker, born on Jan. 29.

Have a good week.