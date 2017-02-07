Oak Bluffs: Water talk

Was that a football game that will never be surpassed in accomplishments? The Patriots will be long remembered for all the record breaking achieved Sunday night. Now we are wondering what we can do for the rest of this colder season that would not seem rather dull after that. But many organizations and sports events on this Island can help fill the empty spaces until warm weather returns.

Many people have expressed concern not only regarding the high cost of Oak Bluffs water, as the semiannual bills were recently sent out, but also the quality of the water. The high cost would be more acceptable if the water were drinkable. People who have spoken to me have the same complaints I have. The smell and taste of chlorine in the water is so strong that I have to buy water to drink and cook, A little research shows that the Water District meets the first Wednesday of the month, which unfortunately was yesterday, at the office on Vineyard Avenue. Perhaps if enough people called, they would schedule a meeting before the March one, so our concerns could be heard. Myself, I would like to know what is making our water so contaminated that it is necessary to add such a great amount of chlorine. Their website does not provide any updated information, as the latest entries I could find were from May 2015. So let us see if we can get some calm and informative dialogue going to help solve these problems.

Congratulations to Rahmale and Lindsay Hopkins on the birth of their first child, a son, born last week.

Would you like to find out more about a program that assists homeowners who make no more than 80 percent of median income in making repairs to their homes? Melissa Vincent, the program manager for the Community Development Block Grant–funded Housing Rehabilitation Program on behalf of the town of Oak Bluffs, is having an informational session today, Feb. 9, at 5 pm in the Oak Bluffs library for anyone who would like to find out more. This program has already assisted many homeowners on the Island, so come to the meeting and gather some information to see if you qualify.

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services has some very interesting and helpful programs scheduled. Grandparents raising Grandchildren takes place the second Saturday of each month. The group meets this month on Feb. 11, from 10 to 11:30 am, at the Martha’s Vineyard Family Center. Also on Saturday, Feb. 11, is the Stories and Pajamas event at the Island Wide Youth Collaborative building, from 1 to 3 pm. Children of all ages are welcome to attend an afternoon of reading stories in their PJs, so bring along your favorite books and enjoy!

The second session of a six-week series, Ripple Support Group, a support group for loved ones 18 and older of those experiencing substance abuse and seeking an understanding of addictions and support, is Monday, Feb. 13 at the Island Counseling Center from 5 to 6:30 pm.

Then on Thursday, Feb. 16, Island Wide Youth Collaborative presents a forum on the correlation between child trauma and addiction. The forum takes place at the Edgartown School library from 6 to 8 pm. For more information on any of these programs, call 508-693-7900, ext. 400.

“Lost and Found” is a new exhibit set to open on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, with a reception from 4 to 6 pm. Admission is free, and the event is open to all; the exhibit will be open through June 3, and features iconic Island structures and landmarks that no longer exist or that are still in place. Found items include the Kelley House, Alley’s General Store, the Flying Horses, and more, while lost places include the Oak Bluffs roller-skating rink and the Seaview Hotel.

February is Black History Month, and we are so fortunate to live on an Island and in a town which is so rich with the history of black residents. Look online for “black history of Martha’s Vineyard,” and also head to the library to gain much interesting and informative knowledge about this heritage of accomplishment.

We send February birthday smiles to Woodside Village residents Maria Sternburg, Rita Reynolds, Glenda Cataloni, Ada Macomber, Rosemary Brown, and Ann Sylvester. Smiles to Adam Barmakian, Nelson deBettencourt, and Richard J. Mavro on Feb. 10, Juanita Espino and Coddy Pachico on the 11th; Melissa Kalagher and Simone Davis share Feb. 12, Tony Pasquaino on the 13th, Susan Christopher on the 14th; brothers Eric and Michael deBettencourt share the 15th with Lorraine Mavro; and smiles to Carol deBettercourt, Kathy Farrissey and Fr. Michael Nagle on Feb. 16.

Enjoy your week. Peace.