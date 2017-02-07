Patriots and fans celebrate win in Boston

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
1 of 8
The Patriots roll down Boylston Street during their Super Bowl victory parade on Tuesday. —Marnely Murray
Patriots fans wait in the snowy rain for the start of the parade. —Marnely Murray
The Patriots Super Bowl victory parade starts at the top of Boylston Street. —Marnely Murray
Bill Belichick holds the Super Bowl trophy high. —Marnely Murray
Alley Pearce, left, and Alexandra Clark, right, of Oak Bluffs, take a picture on the route of the Patriots victory parade. — Alexandra Clark
From left, Katie Frade, Claudia Cabrera, Georgia Schindele and Alexandra Clark from Oak Bluffs pose for a picture in front of a big cutout of Tom Brady's head. — Alexandra Clark
Tom Brady hoists the trophy high. — Alexandra Clark
Alexandra Clark, left, and Alley Pearce, right, celebrate the Patriots victory in the Super Bowl. — Alley Pearce

Vineyard super fans trekked up to Boston for the Patriot’s Super Bowl victory parade on Tuesday. The team wound its way down Boylston Street, through cold snow and sleet on Duck Boats. The freezing temperatures and weather didn’t stop thousands of fans from packing the streets to catch a glimpse of this year’s Super Bowl superstars.

Alley Pearce from Oak Bluffs watched from Government Center T stop. “It was packed but awesome,” she said. “I am only here for Edelman.”

“It was an amazing experience, the snowy weather added to the excitement,” Alexandra Clark said. “It was a day that I was proud to be in Boston that I will always remember.”