Patriots and fans celebrate win in Boston

Vineyard super fans trekked up to Boston for the Patriot’s Super Bowl victory parade on Tuesday. The team wound its way down Boylston Street, through cold snow and sleet on Duck Boats. The freezing temperatures and weather didn’t stop thousands of fans from packing the streets to catch a glimpse of this year’s Super Bowl superstars.

Alley Pearce from Oak Bluffs watched from Government Center T stop. “It was packed but awesome,” she said. “I am only here for Edelman.”

“It was an amazing experience, the snowy weather added to the excitement,” Alexandra Clark said. “It was a day that I was proud to be in Boston that I will always remember.”