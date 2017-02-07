Poem: Happy New Year

By Donald Nitchie

May you reach it like a beachhead

and hold it like a surprise inheritance

and may you enjoy it

even if you don’t deserve it

May the objects of your affection

not shun you and even approach

like pets that know you will feed them

May your power stay on and your pipes not freeze

May you evade crazed hair nosy neighbors chronic Lyme

bad oysters scathing reviews rogue waves

poor investments and penniless relatives

May your family succeed and your enemies falter

May your gardens be bountiful

and your upgrades not fail

May you trend

May your mirrors adorn

or at least not break

at the sight of you

May you be visited by tears

of gratitude not despair and may you

be lonely only seldom

The future doesn’t care

To it you’re just another tourist

If the future pulls you over

in a town you’ve never been to

don’t ask Why

Just smile and hope the future likes your face

reminding it of someone it used to know

when it was younger

May the future let you go with just a warning

and even a report on road conditions up ahead

So many likelihoods besides happiness

bridge out black ice bad brakes

loss of heart

sense or steam not to mention

life and limb

may you postpone them all

until the following year

Donald Nitchie’s poetry collection, “Driving Lessons,” was published in 2007; he lives in Chilmark.