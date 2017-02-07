Robert R. Nagengast

Robert R. (Ron) Nagengast died on Feb. 2, 2017, with his loving family at his side, brilliant sun shining, and Irish music in the air.

It was a life devoted to family. Left to honor his lasting memory are three generations of Nagengasts, and many others who loved him dearly. It will not be easy to say goodbye to Papa, but knowing the fulfilled life of happiness that was his brings solace. His was a life enjoyed through adventures, shared with family, by oceans, and in the sky.

Ron lived in Chilmark from 1998 to 2005, where he was a volunteer with the Chilmark Fire Department, and worked for the phone company. He loved his time here, Menemsha, and Lucy Vincent Beach.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Peter’s Hospice Inn for their assistance at this difficult time.

In accordance with his wishes, no formal service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Free to Be Me Pet Rescue, 154 Delaware Avenue, Delmar, NY 12054.