Shellfish event is all about oysters

Oysters. Some people love them, some people hate them, but on Feb. 11 at the Harbor View Hotel, you can learn more about them and sample a few at a double-header event: “Managing and Farming the Waters of Martha’s Vineyard” and “Romancing the Oyster.”

Amandine Hall is the co-director of the Martha’s Vineyard Shellfish Group, and organized the first event, which starts at 4 pm. “A lot of people don’t realize that oyster farming is different from other types of aqua farming,” Ms. Hall said. “Things like salmon farming give the entire industry a bad rep because of their impact on the environment, but oyster farming is actually cleaner and better. In addition to filtering the water, oyster beds create habitats for small fish and other ocean wildlife, and help stimulate the local economy.”

There will be various presentations, from helping oyster populations thrive on Martha’s Vineyard to a talk by Shirley Mayhew recounting her time running Quansoo Shellfish Farm and the Vineyard Shellfish Co. in the1950s.

The presentation precedes the Harbor View’s “Romancing the Oyster” event at 6 pm, an oyster tasting which will feature five raw bars. Proceeds help benefit the Martha’s Vineyard Shellfish Group and Edgartown Grower’s Association. The event’s organizer, Elizabeth Rothwell, said, “‘Romancing the Oyster’ celebrates our community of oyster farmers, and is a means to raise awareness for the incredible work of the Martha’s Vineyard Shellfish Group. We’re lucky to have the best oysters in the world, and are proud to serve them in our restaurants, Lighthouse Grill and Henry’s.” The Harbor View culinary team will present dishes featuring Martha’s Vineyard oysters, served buffet-style.

“Managing and Farming the Waters of Martha’s Vineyard” and “Romancing the Oyster”: Saturday, Feb. 11 at 4 pm, Harbor View Hotel, Edgartown. Tickets are $55 per person. For more information or tickets, visit romancingtheoyster2017.brownpapertickets.com.