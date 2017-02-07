Tisbury: Share the love

Tonight at 7 pm, you are welcome to join the meeting of the Vision Council at the Tisbury Senior Center. A firm of specialists in traffic engineering will help plan improvements to streets under the state-funded Complete Streets Program. Making roadways safer makes the town more livable. This is a workshop to identify priority projects that may qualify for MassDOT funding.

The Vineyard Committee on Hunger (VCOH) will meet on Monday, Feb. 13, at 5:30 pm at the Vineyard Haven library. The funds raised by the VCOH go to four groups on the Island: Island Food Pantry, Serving Hands Food Distribution, Family to Family Holiday Meals, and Meals on Wheels. They also host Oxfam Hunger Banquets, and sponsor community action to raise awareness and find solutions. VCOH wants you to join if you are interested in getting involved with any of these projects.

The perfect Valentine’s Day movie at the Vineyard Haven library is at 7 pm on Tuesday. Richard and Mildred Loving made history when their fight for the State of Virginia to recognize their interracial marriage made it all the way to the Supreme Court in 1967. Refreshments served.

The Tisbury Art Bar is open next Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 6:30 pm in the Morgan Learning Center, located at the Nathan Mayhew Schoolhouse at 110 Main Street in Tisbury. Sign up with a friend, bring your favorite beer or wine, and create art — all painting supplies provided. This month the class will be taught by Marjorie Mason. Sip and socialize while you learn to paint like a pro. Reservations required. Call Katy at 508-627-4442, ext. 123. Martha’s Vineyard Museum members $20, nonmembers $25.

Almost everyone in New England was preparing last weekend for the big game. Most of us were planning snacks and such to keep us all happy during the game. My husband was trying to see just how he could view part of the game on his computer while I enjoyed “Victoria.” I will admit there were some sneak peeks even so. He refused invitations to join others, at home or at other sites. But we both managed to enjoy the evening. After the first half, I dreaded having to admit “there was no joy in Mudville,” but happily that was unnecessary. What a wonderful ending!

Among other programs supported by the Martha’s Vineyard Community Services are kids’ afternoon stories, and a program on child trauma and addiction. The Island Wide Youth Collaborative invites children for an afternoon of reading stories in their PJs. Bring your favorite books to read aloud, or enjoy a cozy space to read to yourself. Children of all ages welcome from 1 to 3 pm on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Parents, caregivers, and teachers are invited to a forum to look at the correlation between child trauma and addiction. That’s at the Edgartown School library on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 6 to 8 pm. Learn about the most successful treatments for trauma in the setting of substance abuse. No registration required. More at mvcommunityservices.com/events.

Thanks to the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center, you are invited to see Harold Pinter’s “No Man’s Land” at 1 pm on Sunday, Feb. 19. Following a hit run on Broadway, Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart return to the West End stage in this performance, broadcast live to cinemas from Wyndham’s Theatre in London. The comic classic opens on one summer evening as two aging writers, Hirst and Spooner, meet in a Hampstead pub and continue their drinking into the night at Hirst’s house nearby. As they become increasingly inebriated and their stories even more unbelievable, the situation is complicated by the return home of two sinister younger men.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out tomorrow to James O’Donnell and Jainaba Burton-Sundman. Wish the best on Saturday to Judy Pachico. Sunday belongs to Eli Hanschka, Nat Benjamin, and Simone Davis.

Best wishes for a very happy birthday to Fiona Mayhew, our lovely granddaughter, on Monday. Only a proud grandmother would need to add that she is a fine young cello player and wicked good at ice hockey as well.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with love and also best wishes to Chris Morse and Gayle Stiller. On Wednesday, the birthday cake belongs to Grace Burton-Sundman and Trina Kingsbury.

Heard on Main Street: Share the love. Happy Valentine’s Day.