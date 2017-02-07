Valentine’s pop-up

There is still plenty of time to get your Valentine’s Day shopping done, and you can support local artisans in the process. A one-day shop, Valentine Central, will pop up at Island Images gallery at 56 Circuit Avenue in Oak Bluffs this Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 am to 3 pm. Vendors will include Gwen Nichols with wampum jewelry, Seadogs cards by Lisa Vanderhoop, Stephanie Rossi and Tania Tilton with silk flowers, Grunden Pottery, and Austin Designs with sewn handbags, pillows, and scarves, and there will be soaps, body scrubs, and lotions, and of course, chocolate. Cookies and hot cider will be served.