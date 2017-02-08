Blizzard headed to Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning on Thursday from 9 am to 8 pm.

Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, and much of southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod could see heavy snow and blizzard conditions. Snowfall could total 14 inches.

The weather service went on to report that the storm may start as rainfall by 6 am, changing to snow by late morning. Snowfall will be heavy at times Thursday afternoon —falling at the rate of two to three inches per hour — before tapering off in the evening.

A north wind will blow at 25 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. Temperatures will drop from today’s highs near 60 degrees to the mid 20s on Thursday.

The Steamship Authority anticipates ferry delays and cancellations and advises travelers to check their website for further updates: steamshipauthority. com/traveling_today/status

To make or modify a reservation please call 508.477.8600, online at www.steamshipauthority.com, or visit one of the terminals.

For additional storm information, visit weather.gov.